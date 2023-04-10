Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Ship Will Sail From the U.S. For the First Time...

Carnival Cruise Ship Will Sail From the U.S. For the First Time Next Month

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship will sail from a U.S. port for the first time next month after the vessel repositions from Australia.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Luminosa joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet this past November. The cruise ship was transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and converted into a Carnival Fun Ship.

The Spirit class ship has been sailing from Australia but will reposition to Seattle for the 2023 Alaska cruise season. It will be the first time that the cruise ship has sailed from a U.S. port.

Carnival Luminosa will arrive in Seattle on May 4, 2023 after a 22 night cruise from Brisbane.

Sponsored Links

From Seattle, the cruise ship will offer seven night cruises to Alaska with port stops in Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Ketchikan, and Victoria, B.C.

An eight night cruise on June 28 will add a port stop in Sitka.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Luminosa

The cruise ship’s last roundtrip Alaskan cruise will depart on September 7, 2023. Carnival Luminosa will then sail a 30 night cruise to Alaska and Japan before arriving back in Brisbane on October 15, 2023.

Carnival Luminosa is the fifth Spirit class ship from Carnival Cruise Line. The ship is 92,720 gross tons in size and carries up to 2,826 passengers.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Ship Will Sail From the U.S. For the First Time...
Previous article
Princess Cruises Adding New Signature Seafood Restaurant to Several Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,280FollowersFollow
8,673FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share