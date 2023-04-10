Carnival Cruise Ship Will Sail From the U.S. For the First Time Next Month

A Carnival cruise ship will sail from a U.S. port for the first time next month after the vessel repositions from Australia.



Carnival Luminosa joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet this past November. The cruise ship was transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and converted into a Carnival Fun Ship.

The Spirit class ship has been sailing from Australia but will reposition to Seattle for the 2023 Alaska cruise season. It will be the first time that the cruise ship has sailed from a U.S. port.

Carnival Luminosa will arrive in Seattle on May 4, 2023 after a 22 night cruise from Brisbane.

From Seattle, the cruise ship will offer seven night cruises to Alaska with port stops in Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Ketchikan, and Victoria, B.C.

An eight night cruise on June 28 will add a port stop in Sitka.

The cruise ship’s last roundtrip Alaskan cruise will depart on September 7, 2023. Carnival Luminosa will then sail a 30 night cruise to Alaska and Japan before arriving back in Brisbane on October 15, 2023.

Carnival Luminosa is the fifth Spirit class ship from Carnival Cruise Line. The ship is 92,720 gross tons in size and carries up to 2,826 passengers.