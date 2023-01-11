Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Offering 25% Off Cruises to Solo Travelers

Cruise Line Offering 25% Off Cruises to Solo Travelers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
For the next two days, a cruise line has brought back one of their popular cruise deals and is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers.

Cunard Line, a luxury cruise line owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers through the end of January 12, 2023 (GMT).

Included in this sale is 131 cruises offered by the cruise line that visit the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Canada, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Australia.

View Prices on Cruises on Cunard

This offer applies to new single occupancy bookings that include up to an additional 25% off single supplement fares. The promotion code for this sale is Z2F.

This offer is available to residents of all 50 States, Canada, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the District of Columbia who are 21 years and older.

For complete terms and details of this sale for solo travelers, visit Cunard.com or contact your local travel professional.

To view all of the cruises includes in this sale, you can see them here at Cunard.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
