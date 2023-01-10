Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Steepest Discounts, Luxury Cruises from $239

Celebrity Cruises, an award winning luxury cruise line, is offering their steepest discounts on cruises that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale.



From now through March 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering luxury cruises from $239 per person. In addition to discounted cruise fares, the cruise line is offering up to $800 in credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.

Celebrity Cruises’ Semi-Annual Sale includes the following:

75% off the second guest in a stateroom

Save up to an additional $800 per cabin

Receive up to $800 to spend on board the ship

Includes most Celebrity Cruises through April 30, 2025

Sale ends on March 1, 2023

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

BOGO 75% Off 2nd Guest for Non-Refundable fares and BOGO60% Off 2nd Guest for Refundable fares, apply to new, individual bookings made during the Offer Period and provide 75% (or 60%) off cruise fare on the 2nd guest only, in the same stateroom as the first full fare guest, sailing at standard rates on an Offer Cruise.

Sponsored Links



The offer is combinable with Savings and OBC Offers, All Included or No Perk Rates, and will be automatically applied at checkout. All other charges are additional and apply to all guests.

Savings and OBC Offers: Cruise Savings and Onboard Credit Offers are per person and vary by sailing length: 3 to 5 Nights $50 savings pp ($200 per quad occupancy stateroom); 6 to 9 Nights $100 savings pp ($400 per quad occupancy stateroom); 10 Nights and longer $200 savings pp ($800 per quad occupancy stateroom).

The $239 cruise fare refers to a seven night cruise on Celebrity Solstice that departs from Los Angeles and visits the Mexican Riviera.

For complete terms and detail of this sale from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.