The 3 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the world’s second largest cruise line with 24 cruise ships in service.



Over the next two years, Carnival Cruise Line will add three more ships to their fleet including one brand new vessel and two cruise ships that are moving over from a sister cruise line. Here’s a look at these three ships that are being added to Carnival’s fleet over the next few years.

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia will enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet at the end of May 2023. The cruise ship is coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and will be the first of two ships sailing as Costa by Carnival. The cruise ship is a Vista class ship so frequent Carnival cruisers will already know the layout of the ship.



Carnival Venezia is one of the best themed cruise ships in the world. You can see photos of the ship here. The vessel is themed after Venice, Italy and will give Carnival cruisers an Italian experience as they cruise from New York City.

The ship will have unique dining experiences that can only be found on this Carnival ship. Passengers will be able to eat, drink, and enjoy the flavors of Italy.

Carnival Venezia will sail year-round from New York City and offer cruises to Bermuda, Canada, The Bahamas, and the Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee will be the cruise line’s third and final Excel class ship. The Excel class are largest cruise ships in Carnival’s fleet at over 180,000 gross tons. The cruise ship will be powered by LNG and will also have BOLT on the top deck.

BOLT was first featured on sister ship Mardi Gras and is the first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. The cruise ship is scheduled to enter service in late December 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze will be the second ship from Costa Cruises to move over to Carnival Cruise Line. The ship is a sister ship to Carnival Venezia and is also a Vista class vessel.

Carnival Firenze, the second ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ ship, will sail from Long Beach, California starting in 2024. The cruise ship is scheduled to sail year-round from the port and offer a variety of cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Itineraries for the ship have yet to be announced.