Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports

Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities.



Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.

The cruise will first visit Central America before traveling through the Panama Canal and heading to Hawaii. After visiting the 50th state, the cruise ship will head to the French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Asia. Before heading back to the U.S., this world cruise will spend time in Europe and the Mediterranean.



For guests who want a slightly shorter cruise, you will also be able to embark in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025 for a 163 day portion of the cruise. Guests who embark in L.A. will visit 29 countries and 78 ports.

Sponsored Links



Port stops with overnight stays include Sydney, Haifa, Singapore and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, Mumbai and Bergen.

From now through March 31, 2023, Viking is offering special savings for World Cruise guests including:

Business class air

Ground transfers to and from the ship

All onboard gratuities and service fees

Complimentary visa service

Silver Spirits beverage package, which includes virtually all drinks on board

Free luggage shipping services for embarkation.

Plus, all World Cruise guests receive $2,000 per person shore excursions credit, which can be used towards optional shore excursions or overland tours, as well as $1,000 per person shipboard credit for spa services, onboard shops and laundry.

Viking Explorer Society Members receive an additional $1,000 per person shipboard credit.