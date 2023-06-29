Cruise Line Buys Bigger Ship for 3 Year Cruise

A cruise line has purchased a bigger cruise ship for a three year cruise that will depart in November and visit 382 in 148 countries.

Miray Cruises has bought a 42,000 gross ton ship that will now sail the three year cruise instead of the 19,000 gross ton MV Gemini. The incredible voyage will take place on MV Lara. The cruise line said the reason for the larger vessel is due to “unprecedented enthusiasm” for the voyage.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the beautiful MV Lara for this incredible, history-making, 3-year voyage” says Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises. “Our fleet is expanding due to the unprecedented demand for our long-duration circumnavigation voyages to responsibly explore every corner of our planet. Our residents are changing their lives for this opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of their personal journeys.”

MV Lara will offer Life at Sea Cruises redesigned staterooms, a business center with offices, a cigar and wine bar, along with other creative offerings.

There will also be a 24-hour on-call hospital with complimentary medical visits, learning and enrichment lectures, and opportunities to engage in volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

During the three year cruise, the ship will sail 130,000 miles visiting 382 ports, all 7 continents, and 148 countries.

Passengers will have the opportunity to visit 13 of the Wonders of the World and numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Cabins on the this three year cruise are open to book at LifeAtSeaCruises.com.