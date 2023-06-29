Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Buys Bigger Ship for 3 Year Cruise

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has purchased a bigger cruise ship for a three year cruise that will depart in November and visit 382 in 148 countries.

Miray Cruises has bought a 42,000 gross ton ship that will now sail the three year cruise instead of the 19,000 gross ton MV Gemini.  The incredible voyage will take place on MV Lara.  The cruise line said the reason for the larger vessel is due to “unprecedented enthusiasm” for the voyage.

“We are beyond excited to introduce the beautiful MV Lara for this incredible, history-making, 3-year voyage” says Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises. “Our fleet is expanding due to the unprecedented demand for our long-duration circumnavigation voyages to responsibly explore every corner of our planet. Our residents are changing their lives for this opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of their personal journeys.”

MV Lara will offer Life at Sea Cruises redesigned staterooms, a business center with offices, a cigar and wine bar, along with other creative offerings.

Queen Balcony Stateroom on MV Lara

There will also be a 24-hour on-call hospital with complimentary medical visits, learning and enrichment lectures, and opportunities to engage in volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

During the three year cruise, the ship will sail 130,000 miles visiting 382 ports, all 7 continents, and 148 countries.

Passengers will have the opportunity to visit 13 of the Wonders of the World and numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Cabins on the this three year cruise are open to book at LifeAtSeaCruises.com.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
