Cruise Line Brings Back 3 Free Nights on Cruises 8+ Nights

A cruise line has brought back their popular promotion that included three free nights on cruises that are eight nights and longer.



Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has brought back three free nights to go along with $600 in on board credit. Azamara cruise ships spend more time in port than any other major cruise line.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This deal will run from July 1, 2023 through September 6, 2023 and good on select cruises that are eight nights and longer and depart October 27, 2023 through April 3, 2024. View Prices on Cruises on Azamara

Things that are included in cruise fares on Azamara include food and beverages, gratuities, exclusive events, concierge service, and self service laundry.

Sponsored Links



The July Offer (the “Offer”) applies to new individual and non-contracted group bookings created between July 1, 2023 – September 6, 2023 (“Offer Period”), to select sailings departing between October 27, 2023 – April 3, 2024.

The Offer includes a deduction equivalent to the costs of 3 nights (from the total price of the cruise fare).

Additionally, Offer provides a $600 Onboard Credit (“OBC”) per stateroom and is subject to the following: OBC is in United States Dollars (“USD”), based on double occupancy, has no cash value, not redeemable for cash, not transferable, and will expire if not used by 10 p.m. on the last evening of the voyage.

For complete terms and details, visit Azamara.com or contact your local travel professional.