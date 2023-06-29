Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanCruises Offered on Royal Caribbean's New Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Cruises Offered on Royal Caribbean’s New Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

This past week, Royal Caribbean announced that their sixth and final Oasis class cruise ship will sail short cruises from Port Canaveral starting in 2024.

Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when the vessel debuts next year. In a surprising move, the cruise line announced that the ship will sail short cruises to the Bahamas when the vessel debuts. This will be the first time that a brand new mega ship will dedicated for short cruises.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Utopia of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas.  The four night cruises will depart on Monday and return on Friday. The three night weekend cruises will depart on Friday and return on Monday morning.

Sponsored Links

Here is a look at the different cruise itineraries that will be offered on Utopia of the Seas and all sailings are now open for bookings.

The cruise ship will offer three different itineraries with every single one stopping at the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

The four night Monday to Friday cruises will visit Nassau, Bahamas and CocoCay. They will also have one sea day.

The majority of the three night cruises will visit the same two ports just without a sea day.

There will also be handful of three night cruises that will only visit CocoCay and will have a sea day instead of a stop in Nassau.

View the Best Prices on Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will debut in July 2024 and the first 81 cruises on the ship are now open for bookings.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanCruises Offered on Royal Caribbean's New Ship, Utopia of the Seas
Previous article
5 Most Overlooked Cruise Costs First-Time Cruisers Always Miss
Next article
Cruise Line Buys Bigger Ship for 3 Year Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,395FollowersFollow
9,438FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share