Cruises Offered on Royal Caribbean’s New Ship, Utopia of the Seas

This past week, Royal Caribbean announced that their sixth and final Oasis class cruise ship will sail short cruises from Port Canaveral starting in 2024.

Utopia of the Seas will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when the vessel debuts next year. In a surprising move, the cruise line announced that the ship will sail short cruises to the Bahamas when the vessel debuts. This will be the first time that a brand new mega ship will dedicated for short cruises.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Utopia of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas. The four night cruises will depart on Monday and return on Friday. The three night weekend cruises will depart on Friday and return on Monday morning.

Sponsored Links



Here is a look at the different cruise itineraries that will be offered on Utopia of the Seas and all sailings are now open for bookings.

The cruise ship will offer three different itineraries with every single one stopping at the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.

The four night Monday to Friday cruises will visit Nassau, Bahamas and CocoCay. They will also have one sea day.

The majority of the three night cruises will visit the same two ports just without a sea day.

There will also be handful of three night cruises that will only visit CocoCay and will have a sea day instead of a stop in Nassau.

View the Best Prices on Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will debut in July 2024 and the first 81 cruises on the ship are now open for bookings.