Cruise Line Extends Deal With 40% Off Cruises, Free Drinks & WiFi

A cruise line has extended their current deals that has cruises up to 40% off that include free drinks and WiFi.

MSC Cruises has extended their limited time offer that has cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas that start at $149 per person. This deal includes the following:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Free drink packages

Free WiFi

Up to $400 in onboard credit

Cruises start at $349 per person

Cruise-Only rate starts at $149 per person

Deal runs through March 20, 2024

View Lowest Prices on MSC

MSC Yacht Club cabins are excluded from the promotional discount.

Sponsored Links



Onboard credit is up to $400 per cabin depending on the type of cabin and length of the cruise. It can be used onboard the ship and on the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

For complete terms and details, visit MSCCruisesUSA.com or contact your preferred travel agent.