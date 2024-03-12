Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Extends Deal With 40% Off Cruises, Free Drinks & WiFi

By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
A cruise line has extended their current deals that has cruises up to 40% off that include free drinks and WiFi.

MSC cruise ship

MSC Cruises has extended their limited time offer that has cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas that start at $149 per person. This deal includes the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares
  • Free drink packages
  • Free WiFi
  • Up to $400 in onboard credit
  • Cruises start at $349 per person
  • Cruise-Only rate starts at $149 per person
  • Deal runs through March 20, 2024
  View Lowest Prices on MSC

MSC Yacht Club cabins are excluded from the promotional discount.

Onboard credit is up to $400 per cabin depending on the type of cabin and length of the cruise. It can be used onboard the ship and on the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

For complete terms and details, visit MSCCruisesUSA.com or contact your preferred travel agent.

