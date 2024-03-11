Two New Cruise Ships Ace Their First Health Inspections

Two new cruise ships that debuted in the past year aced their first ever health inspections that took place in early 2024.

All cruise ships that sail from, to, or visit a U.S. port are subject to unannounced health inspections that are carried out by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program.

Explora I and Celebrity Ascent, two new cruise ships that made their debut in the past year, both scored a perfect 100 during their first inspections.

Celebrity Ascent debuted in December 2023 when the cruise ship began to offer cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Explora I, the first ship from new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys, debuted this past summer but recently repositioned to Miami. After the ship arrived in the U.S. for the first time, the ship was given an inspection which it aced.

During the inspections, all major areas of ships are inspected including galleys, water systems, swimming pools, dining rooms, kids clubs, hotel accommodations, ventilation systems, and the vessel’s common areas.

Cruise ships are scored on a 100 point scale and need at least an 86 to pass.

Over the past 12 months, 27 total cruise ships have received a 100 score.

All inspection reports can be seen on the CDC’s website under the Vessel Sanitation Program.

New inspection reports are normally posted on their website a few weeks after the surprise inspections take place.