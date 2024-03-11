Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsTwo New Cruise Ships Ace Their First Health Inspections

Two New Cruise Ships Ace Their First Health Inspections

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Two new cruise ships that debuted in the past year aced their first ever health inspections that took place in early 2024.

Celebrity Ascent in Port Everglades

All cruise ships that sail from, to, or visit a U.S. port are subject to unannounced health inspections that are carried out by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program.

Explora I and Celebrity Ascent, two new cruise ships that made their debut in the past year, both scored a perfect 100 during their first inspections.

Sponsored Links

Celebrity Ascent debuted in December 2023 when the cruise ship began to offer cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Explora I, the first ship from new luxury cruise line Explora Journeys, debuted this past summer but recently repositioned to Miami. After the ship arrived in the U.S. for the first time, the ship was given an inspection which it aced.

During the inspections, all major areas of ships are inspected including galleys, water systems, swimming pools, dining rooms, kids clubs, hotel accommodations, ventilation systems, and the vessel’s common areas.

Cruise ships are scored on a 100 point scale and need at least an 86 to pass.

Over the past 12 months, 27 total cruise ships have received a 100 score.

All inspection reports can be seen on the CDC’s website under the Vessel Sanitation Program.

New inspection reports are normally posted on their website a few weeks after the surprise inspections take place.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsTwo New Cruise Ships Ace Their First Health Inspections
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Raises Fundraising Goal for St. Jude

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved