Cruise Line Enhances Program for Unlimited Free Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A cruise line is relaunching a popular program that allows U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators to sail for free with a paying guest.

Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is relaunching their “Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First” program with new enhancements. It now includes unlimited free cruises not only on their current ship, but also on the new cruise ship that is being added to the fleet this summer, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators can sail for free with a paying guest on Margaritaville at Sea. In addition, all passengers sailing in the hero’s stateroom will receive an Express Pass and other exclusive benefits as part of the enhanced program.

The Express Pass includes priority embarkation and disembarkation at all ports on the cruise. It also includes two free drinks to start the cruise, priority luggage delivery, and expedited bookings for shore excursions.

The Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First program is now good on back to back sailings and is only available through Margaritaville at Sea.

“We wanted to add even more value to our ‘Heroes Sail Free’ program, giving these heroes some well-deserved VIP treatment for their dedication and hard work,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The new ‘Heroes Sail First’ offer takes them from the frontlines to the front of the line for an amazing getaway.” Christopher added, “we’ve been overwhelmed with requests to expand the program to our newest vessel and are excited to answer the call for our heroes.”

Margaritaville Islander at Sea will be the cruise line’s second ship and will sail cruises to the Western Caribbean from Tampa starting in June. Port stops include Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso.

For more information on this free cruise offer from Margaritaville at Sea, you can visit their website here.

Margaritaville at Sea was a recent winner in USA Today 10Best for having the #1 cruise itinerary.  They are the only cruise line to offer a cruise and stay program where you can cruise to The Bahamas, get off the ship and stay in a resort for a few days, and then take the ship back to Florida.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
