Carnival Cruise Line Adds Cruise to Tahiti and the South Pacific in 2025

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new 22 day cruise that will set sail in 2025 and visit Hawaii, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia.

This epic three week cruise will take place on Carnival Luminosa as part of the cruise line’s Carnival Journeys cruises.

The cruise will depart from Seattle on September 18, 2025 and end in Sydney, Australia on October 11, 2025. The ship will stop in Hawaii, Tahiti, New Caledonia, and Suva before arriving in Sydney. It will also have 16 sea days.

This cruise is the latest edition to the Carnival Journeys program and that offers longer itineraries and unique travel experiences on Carnival cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line is offering five transpacific cruises, four this year and one in 2025. The cruise line also has nine transatlantic sailings scheduled over the next two years. All of these unique sailings are open for bookings.

A few of these cruises are: