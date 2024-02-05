Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Adds Cruise to Tahiti and the South Pacific in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new 22 day cruise that will set sail in 2025 and visit Hawaii, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia.

This epic three week cruise will take place on Carnival Luminosa as part of the cruise line’s Carnival Journeys cruises.

The cruise will depart from Seattle on September 18, 2025 and end in Sydney, Australia on October 11, 2025. The ship will stop in Hawaii, Tahiti, New Caledonia, and Suva before arriving in Sydney. It will also have 16 sea days.

This cruise is the latest edition to the Carnival Journeys program and that offers longer itineraries and unique travel experiences on Carnival cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line is offering five transpacific cruises, four this year and one in 2025. The cruise line also has nine transatlantic sailings scheduled over the next two years. All of these unique sailings are open for bookings.

A few of these cruises are:

  • 18-day from Long Beach (Los Angeles), Calif. to Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan on Carnival Panorama departing August 22, 2024
  • 29-day from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle, Wash. on Carnival Luminosa departing April 3, 2025
  • 14-day from Barcelona, Spain to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla. on Carnival Glory departing April 18, 2024
  • 16-day from New Orleans, La. to Barcelona, Spain on Carnival Valor departing April 24, 2025
  • 14-day from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla. to Barcelona, Spain on Mardi Gras departing September 13, 2025

