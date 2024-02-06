Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Sees Record Bookings for Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Cruises to Alaska for this year are selling fast. Princess Cruises sold more cruises to Alaska last month than any other January in their history.

Majestic Princess visiting Glacier Bay. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises will sail four to 22 day cruises to Alaska in 2024 and 2025. Their Voyage of the Glaciers cruise is one of their most popular sailings as it offers views of majestic glaciers, mountain peaks, and wildlife that ranges from bald eagles to brown bears.

“With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains.”

Princess Cruises offers voyages to Alaska from Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Whittier, and Los Angeles.

Cruises on Princess cruise ships to Alaska in 2024 and 2025 start at $399 per person for a week long sailing.

The cruise line also offers enhancement packages to make their cruises to Alaska more all-inclusive. They include beverage packages, WiFi, gratuities and more.  They offer a savings up to 65% compared to if they were purchased separately.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
