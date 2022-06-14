Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Cruise Line Drops Vaccination Requirement for Cruisers Under 18 on Cruises to...

Cruise Line Drops Vaccination Requirement for Cruisers Under 18 on Cruises to Europe

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
A major cruise line has eliminated the vaccination requirement for cruisers who are 17 years and younger on cruises to Europe.

Celebrity Cruises will no longer require guests who are under the age of 18 to be vaccinated on cruises in Europe.  They will be required to bring a negative COVID-19 test result with them that was taken within one day of the cruise.  They will also have the option to get tested at the terminal before boarding the cruise ship.

The statement sent out by Celebrity Cruise to travel agents regarding this change can be read below:

“For all Europe sailings, guests 17 years of age and younger will no longer be required to be vaccinated in order to sail. Also, unvaccinated guests sailing in Europe now have the option to either bring a negative pre-arrival test taken within 1 day of sailing or get tested at the terminal.”

Cruise Fever will update this article if this change is made by more cruise lines.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise Ship Switching Cruise Lines Over to Carnival

Ben Souza -
A cruise ship will undergo a renovation and switch cruise lines and enter service with Carnival Cruise Line later this year. Costa Luminoso will be...

