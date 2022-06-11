Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Homeport For the First Time in 9...

Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Homeport For the First Time in 9 Years

By Ben Souza
For the first time in almost a decade, Carnival Cruise Line is homeporting a cruise ship in Dover, England for a series of cruises through the summer.

Carnival Pride is sailing from Dover on a nine night cruise visiting the Norwegian Fjords, with stops in Stavanger, Skjolden, Alesund, Molde and Bergen – and including scenic cruising through Nordfjord and Sognefjord.

Carnival Pride is scheduled for eight more cruises from Dover this summer. A variety of sailings featuring nine and 12 day itineraries including stops at popular ports across Europe are offered.

Carnival Cruise Line last departed from Dover in 2013, and Carnival’s return to the Port of Dover is part of a series of European cruises operating on Carnival Pride.

“We are immensely proud to be welcoming Carnival Cruise Line back to Dover and honoured to be part of Carnival’s 50th Birthday celebration with the kickoff of nine fantastic turnaround calls starting today,” said Sonia Limbrick, Head of Cruise, Port of Dover. “To celebrate, we’ve brought out performances by top UK brass quintet ‘Premium Brass’ and pianist and singer Nick Bosworth, as well as a water cannon salute from the Port’s very own tugs with the iconic backdrop of our famous White Cliffs. Together, with our strong transport links, beautiful surrounding towns, and famous cultural sites, as well as our important sustainability credentials, the collective pride of our service and location should make Carnival Pride feel right at home.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
