A Carnival cruise ship will return to service tomorrow after repairs have been made to the ship’s funnel.



Carnival Freedom was in Grand Turk two weeks ago when a fire broke out in the ship’s funnel. Three cruises were canceled so the ship could head to dry dock for repairs.

Repairs to Carnival Freedom’s funnel have been completed and the cruise ship will return to service tomorrow.

A video showing repairs being made to Carnival Freedom on Grand Bahama:



Carnival Freedom will depart from Port Canaveral tomorrow at 3:30pm for a five day cruise to the Bahamas and Caribbean with port stops in Nassau, Grand Turk, and Princess Cays.