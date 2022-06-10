Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Will Return to Service Tomorrow After Repairs

Carnival Cruise Ship Will Return to Service Tomorrow After Repairs

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship will return to service tomorrow after repairs have been made to the ship’s funnel.

Carnival Freedom was in Grand Turk two weeks ago when a fire broke out in the ship’s funnel.  Three cruises were canceled so the ship could head to dry dock for repairs.

Repairs to Carnival Freedom’s funnel have been completed and the cruise ship will return to service tomorrow.

A video showing repairs being made to Carnival Freedom on Grand Bahama:

Sponsored Links

Carnival Freedom will depart from Port Canaveral tomorrow at 3:30pm for a five day cruise to the Bahamas and Caribbean with port stops in Nassau, Grand Turk, and Princess Cays.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Will Return to Service Tomorrow After Repairs
Previous articleCruise Lines Applaud CDC’s Newest Announcement

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Zone Debuting on Carnival Celebration

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new zone that will be on their newest cruise ship that debuts later this year, Carnival Celebration. Carnival Celebration...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is deploying a new Menu Mate food ingredient program on all of their cruise ships that will help accommodate guests with...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week. Carnival...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,731FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Zone Debuting on Carnival Celebration

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new zone that will be on their newest cruise ship that debuts later this year, Carnival Celebration. Carnival Celebration...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is deploying a new Menu Mate food ingredient program on all of their cruise ships that will help accommodate guests with...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Ship Will Return to Service Tomorrow After Repairs

Ben Souza -
A Carnival cruise ship will return to service tomorrow after repairs have been made to the ship's funnel. Carnival Freedom was in Grand Turk two...

Cruise Lines Applaud CDC’s Newest Announcement

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines are applauding the latest announcement from the CDC that testing will no longer be required for travelers flying into the U.S. Beginning this...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share