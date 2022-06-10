Cruise News Cruise Lines Applaud CDC's Newest Announcement

Cruise Lines Applaud CDC’s Newest Announcement

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise lines are applauding the latest announcement from the CDC that testing will no longer be required for travelers flying into the U.S.

Beginning this Sunday, travelers who are flying back into the U.S. after a cruise (or a trip for any reason) will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their international flight home.

“This is a tremendous development that allows our guests to travel more easily and without stress throughout Europe as well as experience our Alaskan cruises that conclude in a Canadian port,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line, echoed a similar statement regarding this change from the CDC.

“The CDC ending its requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for Americans to reenter the United States is an important step forward in the return to all global travel, including cruising. The change means that U.S. travelers can pursue their love of cruising Holland America Line voyages from homeports in Europe, Canada and Australia without concern they could be denied entry to return home.

“This is exciting news for Holland America Line and our guests as we complete our return to service this week with all 11 ships in our fleet back in operations. It removes a barrier to travel for some guests who understandably wanted to avoid the uncertainty of return testing. At Holland America Line, we continue to operate vaccinated cruises and have created a safe and healthy environment for our guests, our teams, and the communities we serve, helping to ensure cruising is among the safest forms of socializing and travel. And we continue to offer our Worry-Free Promise to allow flexible cancelation for cruises booked by September and departing through December.”

This change does not affect the pre-cruise testing requirement that cruise lines are currently requiring.

Ben Souza
Cruise News Cruise Lines Applaud CDC's Newest Announcement
