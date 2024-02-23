Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesCruise Line Basing Ship In the Canary Islands for the First Time

Cruise Line Basing Ship In the Canary Islands for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line, will base a ship in the Canary Islands for the first time later this year.

MSC’s sailings from the Canary Islands will start on November 3, 2024 and run through March 16, 2025. The seven night cruises that visit six ports will take place on MSC Opera.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise ship will offer two different itineraries from the Canary Islands with both of them offering extended port stays. MSC Opera will depart Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Tenerife for Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Funchal in Madeira, Santa Cruz de la Palma in La Palma and Arrecife in Lanzarote before returning to Tenerife.

Sponsored Links

The new itinerary also offers flexible embarkation options, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Sundays, Las Palmas on Mondays, Madeira for Funchal on Thursdays or Fridays and Arrecife on Saturdays.

The new itinerary was created after MSC Cruises canceled the ship’s planned season in the Red Sea.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesCruise Line Basing Ship In the Canary Islands for the First Time
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Cracking Down on Annoying Pool Deck Practice

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved