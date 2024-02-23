Cruise Line Basing Ship In the Canary Islands for the First Time

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line, will base a ship in the Canary Islands for the first time later this year.

MSC’s sailings from the Canary Islands will start on November 3, 2024 and run through March 16, 2025. The seven night cruises that visit six ports will take place on MSC Opera.

The cruise ship will offer two different itineraries from the Canary Islands with both of them offering extended port stays. MSC Opera will depart Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Tenerife for Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Funchal in Madeira, Santa Cruz de la Palma in La Palma and Arrecife in Lanzarote before returning to Tenerife.

The new itinerary also offers flexible embarkation options, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Sundays, Las Palmas on Mondays, Madeira for Funchal on Thursdays or Fridays and Arrecife on Saturdays.

The new itinerary was created after MSC Cruises canceled the ship’s planned season in the Red Sea.