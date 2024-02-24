Small Ship Cruise Line Adds More Cruises to Greek Isles in 2025

SeaDream Yacht Club, a boutique small ship cruise line, has added more cruises to the Greek Isles in 2025 including a two week in-depth adventure.



The 14 night cruise combines two of the cruise line’s new itineraries to the Greek Isles. It visits 13 different ports in Greece while sailing on SeaDream I. You will be able to visit UNESCO World Heritage sites, Greek icons, local villages, and unique harbors.

The cruises include overnight visits in Mykonos and a late night departure in Santorini.

“We have been exploring the Greek Isles for more than 20 years, and it strikes us how there is always something new to see, somewhere new to discover, and someone new to meet. With this in mind, we have created what we believe to be our most exceptional Greek itineraries to date,” said SeaDream Yacht Club’s Andreas Brynestad.

Sponsored Links



The cruise line said that they added these new cruises due to demand. The Greek Isles have always been one of their guests’ favorite destinations to visit.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The two new itineraries will sail in June and July of 2025 and visit new ports for SeaDream.

“This is the big advantage with small ships. We can go where others can’t, and can do what others don’t – such as avoiding the crowds even on the most popular destinations. There simply is no better way to experience the Greek Isles,” Brynestad said.

This second new itinerary, Yachting the Greek Isles, will explore lesser known destinations and departs on July 6, 2025.

Guests will even be able to stay on the ship for a third consecutive voyage that adds additional Greek Isles and a stop in Italy before ending in Malta.

In 2026, SeaDream Yacht Club will return to the Greek Isle visiting new ports including their first ever 14 day in-depth slow travel cruise.

SeaDream Yacht Club is a family owned boutique cruise line with two 112 passenger ships in their fleet.