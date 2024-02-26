Cruise Ship Will Visit All Seven Continents on One Cruise in 2026

A Holland America Line cruise ship will visit all seven continents on one 132 day cruise in 2026 the cruise line announced today. Holland America created this unique itinerary after talking to guests and travel agents about that would appeal to them on a cruise around the world.

The cruise will take place on Holland America Line’s Volendam and includes a four day Antarctic Experience. This roundtrip Grand World Voyage from Port Everglades will visit 47 ports, 39 countries, and all seven continents.

The cruise will overnight in the following nine ports: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Malé, Maldives; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; and Lisbon, Portugal.

The cruise will start off sailing the East Coast of South America, before crossing the equator and heading towards Antarctica. The ship will then make its way over to Easter Island and the South Pacific. After visiting Australia and the Great Barrier Reed, the ship will visit Singapore, the Maldives, and Egypt. After spending some time in the Mediterranean and Europe, the ship will make its way back to Florida.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” Antorcha told world cruise guests. “This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays. We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

This Grand World Voyage will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 4, 2026. Guests who take advantage of early booking will receive up to $2,000 in on board credit, a 3% pay discount, free WiFi Surf package, and other extra perks.

This epic 132 day cruise is now open for bookings.