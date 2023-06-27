Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Start Visiting CocoCay in 2024

56 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced that two of their cruise ships will start visiting CocoCay next summer. CocoCay is an award winning private island in the Bahamas operated by sister cruise line Royal Caribbean.

The two Celebrity cruise ships that will visit CocoCay are Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Beyond. The vessels will first visit the private island in April 2024.

“Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination. By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “Perfect Day is a destination like no other, and we are honored to add it to our portfolio.”

Celebrity Reflection will sail three and four night cruises in 2024 with almost 40 itineraries visiting CocoCay. The three night cruises will depart on Fridays with the four night sailings leaving every Monday.

Celebrity Beyond will visit CocoCay on six and eight night cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean in 2024.