Carnival Offering $25 Deposits on Select Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new cruise deal for the rest of the month that includes cruise deposits at just $25 per person on select cruises in 2023.



Carnival Cruise Line sails from more U.S. ports than any other cruise line. They currently have 25 cruise ships in service with two more (Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Firenze) being added over the next year.

This latest cruise deal (More=Merrier) from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Save up to $125 per cabin

$25 per person deposits on cabins of 3 or more guests

Deal runs from June 26-30, 2023

Rate code: PHY

$25 per person deposit applies to triple, quad, and quint occupancy.

Offer is applicable on select 2023 sailings and applies to new bookings made between June 26, 2023 – June 30, 2023 and is not valid on Carnival Australia sailings.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.