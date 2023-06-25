Sponsored Links
PortMiami Reopens: Cruise Ships Given the Green Light to Dock

By Ben Souza
Update: The U.S. Coast Guard said that the sunken vessel has been removed and that the Captain of the Port has authorized a reopening of PortMiami.

Original Article: Cruise ships were unable to return to PortMiami this morning due a sunken boat from a fatal collision in the North Channel.

Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises all had cruise ships that were unable to return to port morning.  The cruise ships remained a few miles out at sea waiting for the port to reopen.

Carnival Cruise Line texted passengers who were waiting to board Carnival Celebration that they will be posting a $20 onboard credit, per person, to cover lunch.

The three cruise ships that had turnaround days in Miami today were Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and Norwegian Escape.

All three ships are scheduled for a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean departing today and returning next Sunday.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous article
Cruise Lines With the Cleanest Cruise Ships Based on Health Scores

