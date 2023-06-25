PortMiami Reopens: Cruise Ships Given the Green Light to Dock

Update: The U.S. Coast Guard said that the sunken vessel has been removed and that the Captain of the Port has authorized a reopening of PortMiami.

Original Article: Cruise ships were unable to return to PortMiami this morning due a sunken boat from a fatal collision in the North Channel.

Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises all had cruise ships that were unable to return to port morning. The cruise ships remained a few miles out at sea waiting for the port to reopen.

#BREAKING The @USCG has established a temporary security zone limiting inbound and outbound vessel traffic for @PortMiami while @MyFWC conducts an investigation and salvage efforts following an early morning collision between two vessels in the channel. @MiamiDadeFire pic.twitter.com/Czm2AZY07w — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 25, 2023

Carnival Cruise Line texted passengers who were waiting to board Carnival Celebration that they will be posting a $20 onboard credit, per person, to cover lunch.

The three cruise ships that had turnaround days in Miami today were Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and Norwegian Escape.

All three ships are scheduled for a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean departing today and returning next Sunday.