Carnival’s Cruise Director Schedule for Cruises in 2024-2025

Carnival Cruise Line has some of the best cruise directors that you’ll find on any cruise ships. They help put the Fun in “Fun Ships” and greatly enhance cruises with Carnival.
Here is Carnival’s updated cruise director schedule. The following dates came from Carnival Cruise Line but as always, they are subject to change.
The dates listed are current as of September 23, 2024. Ships are listed alphabetically.
Carnival Breeze
- June 1, 2024 – November 14, 2024: Felipe Serrina Do Couto
- November 9, 2024 – January 9, 2025: Lisa Stivers
- January 4, 2025 – May 5, 20245: Louie Clare
Carnival Celebration
- June 30, 2024 – December 1, 2024: Leon Smith
- November 24, 2024 – March 9, 2024: Marty Pitts
- March 9, 2025 – June 6, 2025: Lee Mason
Carnival Conquest
- May 10, 2024 – October 4, 2024: Savannah Mitchell
- October 4, 2024 – December 13, 2024: Stjepan Neral
- December 13, 2024 – February 3, 2025: Savannah Mitchell
- March 7, 2025 – July 7, 2025: Ricardo Alfonso Betancourt Lopez
Carnival Dream
- August 13, 2024 – October 13, 2024: Frankie Portera
- October 13, 2024 – February 22, 2025: Lawrence West
- April 27, 2025 – August 31, 2025: Lawrence West
Carnival Elation
- August 10, 2024 – January 6, 2025: Austin Morris
- January 2, 2024 – March 13, 2025: Franco Spies
- March 13, 2024 – July 7, 2025: Austin Morris
Carnival Encounter
Carnival has yet to announce the cruise director schedule for Carnival Encounter. The ship will be converted over from sister cruise line P&O Cruises Australia in 2025.
Carnival Firenze
- August 31, 2024 – November 9, 2024: Tyler Meehan
- November 9, 2024 – March 25, 2025: Joseph Boyes
- March 10, 2025 – May 15, 2025: Keegan Van Zyl
- May 15, 2025 – August 17, 2025: Joseph Boyes
Carnival Freedom
- September 9, 2024 – January 9, 2025: Todd Evans
- March 1, 2025 – July 5, 2025: Todd Evans
Carnival Glory
- August 19, 2024 – January 10, 2025: Ricardo Alfonso Betancourt Lopez
- January 3, 2025 – March 14, 2025: Stjepan Neral
- March 7, 2025 – July 7, 2025: Gabriel Coppolla
Carnival Horizon
- July 14, 2024 – October 12, 2024: Georgia Craig
- October 12, 2024 – November 17, 2024: Robby Howell
- November 12, 2024 – January 18, 2025: Tyler Meehan
- March 23, 2025 – July 27, 2025: Tyler Meehan
Carnival Jubilee
- September 5, 2024 – November 9, 2024: Louie Clare
- November 9, 2024 – March 15, 2025: Kyndall Fire
- March 11, 2025 – May 17, 2025: Marty Pitts
- May 17, 2025 – August 17, 2025: Kyndall Fire
Carnival Legend
- May 23, 2024 – November 10, 2024: Jake Miller
- November 8, 2024 – January 12, 2025: Frankie Portera
- January 5, 2025 – May 8, 2025: Adam Gilbert
Carnival Liberty
- August 25, 2024 – January 12, 2025: Cam Chavis
- January 5, 2025 – March 16, 2025: William “Paully” Munhollen
- March 16, 2025 – September 7, 2025: Cam Chavis
Carnival Luminosa
- July 15, 2024 – October 16, 2024: Marty Pitts
- October 12, 2024 – March 13, 2025: Zackary Paiement-Dockrill
- March 6, 2025 – May 15, 2025: Rainier Scholtz
- May 8, 2025 – September 11, 2025: Zackary Paiement-Dockrill
Carnival Magic
- August 11, 2024 – January 11, 2025: Keegan Van Zyl
- January 11, 2025 – May 11, 2025: Jake Miller
- June 2, 2025 – October 6, 2025: Jake Miller
Mardi Gras
- July 6, 2024 – October 12, 2024: TJ Partida
- October 12, 2024 – March 8, 2025: Jacky Tang
- March 1, 2025 – May 10, 2025: Leon Smith
- May 10, 2025 – September 13, 2025: Jacky Tang
Carnival Miracle
- August 10, 2024 – October 16, 2024: Adam Gilbert
- October 12, 2024 – February 17, 2025: Gary Blair
- May 5, 2025 – November 22, 2025: Gary Blair
Carnival Panorama
- August 10, 2024 – January 19, 2025: Andrew Mercer
- January 11, 2025 – March 1, 2025: Rainer Scholtz
- March 1, 2025 – July 5, 2025: Andrew Mercer
- July 5, 2025 – September 7, 2025: Rainer Scholtz
Carnival Paradise
- August 15, 2024 – October 14, 2024: Amber Lynne Celen
- October 14, 2024 – February 8, 2025: John Loney
- February 8, 2025 – April 10, 2025: Amber Lynne Celen
- April 10, 2025 – August 10, 2025: John Loney
Carnival Pride
- June 12, 2024 – October 20, 2024: Dustin Gabriel
- October 15, 2024 – January 5, 2025: Amber Lynne Celen
- January 5, 2025 – May 11, 2025: Dustin Gabriel
- July 6, 2025 – November 2, 2025: Dustin Gabriel
Carnival Radiance
- September 8, 2024 – January 26, 2025: Michael D’Auria
- January 20, 2025 – March 27, 2025: Lia Stivers
- March 27, 2025 – August 4, 2025: Michael D’Auria
Carnival Spirit
- August 13, 2024 – November 3, 2024: William “Paully” Munhollon
- November 3, 2024 – January 30, 2025: Alex Siegler
Carnival Splendor
- September 9, 2024 – November 22, 2024: Rainier Scholtz
- November 22, 2024 – April 27, 2025: Simon London
Carnival Sunrise
- September 2, 2024 – October 14, 2024: Franco Spies
- October 14, 2024 – January 11, 2025: Gabriel Coppolla
- January 6, 2025 – May 8, 2025: Christian “Deon” Williams
Carnival Sunshine
- August 8, 2024 – October 12, 2024: Gabriella Gamboa
- October 12, 2024 – March 16, 2025: James Love
- March 8, 2025 – May 17, 2025: Alex Seigler
- May 17, 2025 – September 14, 2025: James Love
Carnival Valor
- August 19, 2024 – November 21, 2024: George Cross
- November 16, 2024 – January 16, 2025: Elizabeth Clough
- January 11, 2025 – May 10, 2025: Felipe Serrina Do Couto
- July 12, 2025 – November 15, 2025: Felipe Serrina Do Couto
Carnival Venezia
- August 31, 2024 – January 26, 2025: Lee Mason
- October 14, 2024 – December 15, 2024: Georgia Craig
- December 29, 2024 – February 16, 2025: TJ Partida
- February 23, 2025 – June 26, 2025: Georgia Craig
Carnival Vista
- July 27, 2024 – November 10, 2024: Christian “Deon” Williams
- November 2, 2024 – March 8, 2025: Marq Anthony
- March 3, 2025 – May 3, 2025: Frankie Portera
As you may have noticed, some cruise director’s schedules overlap each other by a few days. Also, gaps in dates are generally when a cruise ship will be in dry dock.