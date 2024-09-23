Carnival’s Cruise Director Schedule for Cruises in 2024-2025

Carnival Cruise Line has some of the best cruise directors that you’ll find on any cruise ships. They help put the Fun in “Fun Ships” and greatly enhance cruises with Carnival.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Here is Carnival’s updated cruise director schedule. The following dates came from Carnival Cruise Line but as always, they are subject to change.

The dates listed are current as of September 23, 2024. Ships are listed alphabetically.

Carnival Breeze

June 1, 2024 – November 14, 2024: Felipe Serrina Do Couto

November 9, 2024 – January 9, 2025: Lisa Stivers

January 4, 2025 – May 5, 20245: Louie Clare

Carnival Celebration

June 30, 2024 – December 1, 2024: Leon Smith

November 24, 2024 – March 9, 2024: Marty Pitts

March 9, 2025 – June 6, 2025: Lee Mason

Carnival Conquest

May 10, 2024 – October 4, 2024: Savannah Mitchell

October 4, 2024 – December 13, 2024: Stjepan Neral

December 13, 2024 – February 3, 2025: Savannah Mitchell

March 7, 2025 – July 7, 2025: Ricardo Alfonso Betancourt Lopez

Carnival Dream

August 13, 2024 – October 13, 2024: Frankie Portera

October 13, 2024 – February 22, 2025: Lawrence West

April 27, 2025 – August 31, 2025: Lawrence West

Carnival Elation

August 10, 2024 – January 6, 2025: Austin Morris

January 2, 2024 – March 13, 2025: Franco Spies

March 13, 2024 – July 7, 2025: Austin Morris

Carnival Encounter

Carnival has yet to announce the cruise director schedule for Carnival Encounter. The ship will be converted over from sister cruise line P&O Cruises Australia in 2025.

Carnival Firenze

August 31, 2024 – November 9, 2024: Tyler Meehan

November 9, 2024 – March 25, 2025: Joseph Boyes

March 10, 2025 – May 15, 2025: Keegan Van Zyl

May 15, 2025 – August 17, 2025: Joseph Boyes

Carnival Freedom

September 9, 2024 – January 9, 2025: Todd Evans

March 1, 2025 – July 5, 2025: Todd Evans

Carnival Glory

August 19, 2024 – January 10, 2025: Ricardo Alfonso Betancourt Lopez

January 3, 2025 – March 14, 2025: Stjepan Neral

March 7, 2025 – July 7, 2025: Gabriel Coppolla

Carnival Horizon

July 14, 2024 – October 12, 2024: Georgia Craig

October 12, 2024 – November 17, 2024: Robby Howell

November 12, 2024 – January 18, 2025: Tyler Meehan

March 23, 2025 – July 27, 2025: Tyler Meehan

Carnival Jubilee

September 5, 2024 – November 9, 2024: Louie Clare

November 9, 2024 – March 15, 2025: Kyndall Fire

March 11, 2025 – May 17, 2025: Marty Pitts

May 17, 2025 – August 17, 2025: Kyndall Fire

Carnival Legend

May 23, 2024 – November 10, 2024: Jake Miller

November 8, 2024 – January 12, 2025: Frankie Portera

January 5, 2025 – May 8, 2025: Adam Gilbert

Carnival Liberty

August 25, 2024 – January 12, 2025: Cam Chavis

January 5, 2025 – March 16, 2025: William “Paully” Munhollen

March 16, 2025 – September 7, 2025: Cam Chavis

Carnival Luminosa

July 15, 2024 – October 16, 2024: Marty Pitts

October 12, 2024 – March 13, 2025: Zackary Paiement-Dockrill

March 6, 2025 – May 15, 2025: Rainier Scholtz

May 8, 2025 – September 11, 2025: Zackary Paiement-Dockrill

Carnival Magic

August 11, 2024 – January 11, 2025: Keegan Van Zyl

January 11, 2025 – May 11, 2025: Jake Miller

June 2, 2025 – October 6, 2025: Jake Miller

Mardi Gras

July 6, 2024 – October 12, 2024: TJ Partida

October 12, 2024 – March 8, 2025: Jacky Tang

March 1, 2025 – May 10, 2025: Leon Smith

May 10, 2025 – September 13, 2025: Jacky Tang

Carnival Miracle

August 10, 2024 – October 16, 2024: Adam Gilbert

October 12, 2024 – February 17, 2025: Gary Blair

May 5, 2025 – November 22, 2025: Gary Blair

Carnival Panorama

August 10, 2024 – January 19, 2025: Andrew Mercer

January 11, 2025 – March 1, 2025: Rainer Scholtz

March 1, 2025 – July 5, 2025: Andrew Mercer

July 5, 2025 – September 7, 2025: Rainer Scholtz

Carnival Paradise

August 15, 2024 – October 14, 2024: Amber Lynne Celen

October 14, 2024 – February 8, 2025: John Loney

February 8, 2025 – April 10, 2025: Amber Lynne Celen

April 10, 2025 – August 10, 2025: John Loney

Carnival Pride

June 12, 2024 – October 20, 2024: Dustin Gabriel

October 15, 2024 – January 5, 2025: Amber Lynne Celen

January 5, 2025 – May 11, 2025: Dustin Gabriel

July 6, 2025 – November 2, 2025: Dustin Gabriel

Carnival Radiance

September 8, 2024 – January 26, 2025: Michael D’Auria

January 20, 2025 – March 27, 2025: Lia Stivers

March 27, 2025 – August 4, 2025: Michael D’Auria

Carnival Spirit

August 13, 2024 – November 3, 2024: William “Paully” Munhollon

November 3, 2024 – January 30, 2025: Alex Siegler

Carnival Splendor

September 9, 2024 – November 22, 2024: Rainier Scholtz

November 22, 2024 – April 27, 2025: Simon London

Carnival Sunrise

September 2, 2024 – October 14, 2024: Franco Spies

October 14, 2024 – January 11, 2025: Gabriel Coppolla

January 6, 2025 – May 8, 2025: Christian “Deon” Williams

Carnival Sunshine

August 8, 2024 – October 12, 2024: Gabriella Gamboa

October 12, 2024 – March 16, 2025: James Love

March 8, 2025 – May 17, 2025: Alex Seigler

May 17, 2025 – September 14, 2025: James Love

Carnival Valor

August 19, 2024 – November 21, 2024: George Cross

November 16, 2024 – January 16, 2025: Elizabeth Clough

January 11, 2025 – May 10, 2025: Felipe Serrina Do Couto

July 12, 2025 – November 15, 2025: Felipe Serrina Do Couto

Carnival Venezia

August 31, 2024 – January 26, 2025: Lee Mason

October 14, 2024 – December 15, 2024: Georgia Craig

December 29, 2024 – February 16, 2025: TJ Partida

February 23, 2025 – June 26, 2025: Georgia Craig

Carnival Vista

July 27, 2024 – November 10, 2024: Christian “Deon” Williams

November 2, 2024 – March 8, 2025: Marq Anthony

March 3, 2025 – May 3, 2025: Frankie Portera

As you may have noticed, some cruise director’s schedules overlap each other by a few days. Also, gaps in dates are generally when a cruise ship will be in dry dock.