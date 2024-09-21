Cruise Line Makes Historic Return to Ports They Only Have Access To

Viking celebrated an historic return to China after their ship, Viking Yi Dun, completed her first cruise from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Viking’s return to China is highlighted by new itineraries with ports that they only have access to. These cruises have also opened up to international travelers for the first time. The cruises can be seen here.

These sailings operate from September to November on the 930-guest Viking Yi Dun, a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet. The ship originally set sail as Viking Sun before receiving a name change.

A celebration was held in Shanghai to commemorate the launch of these new itineraries. Guests were treated to cultural performances that offered an introduction to China’s rich traditions.

Feedback from guests who sailed on this first cruise were enthusiast. A few quotes from passengers are:

“To be able to have admission into this country that you hear so much about and see so many treasures and interact with people, in a guided way…it’s been extraordinary in every way. I’m going to go home and want to read and learn more. I want to come again.” —Cheryl W.

“It is the support of the Viking team that has enabled us to move through this door into China and experience it. The experience has been so wonderful both on and off [the ship]. I feel really privileged, and I’m going back more curious in many ways.” —Paul S.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about this voyage is the people—not only our fellow travelers, but the people of China and the staff. I don’t think I’ve met nicer people in the entire world. I think the people of China have been so gracious and kind; it has really shown me the humanity of China.” —Marion D.

“I’ve always been fascinated with China. It’s so easy to see a lot of interesting areas and places because [Viking] makes it so easy for you. All the experiences we’ve had have been wonderful. I will definitely recommend this trip to my friends.” —Donald M.

Viking will be adding new cruises in Asia in 2025 with an expansion of sailings in the region. This includes cruises from 15- to 22-days in length with port stops in Japan and China.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s return to China:

“With its ancient history and rich culture, China is a phenomenal destination that many curious travelers have not yet had the opportunity to experience.

“For 15 years, we introduced China to guests on our Yangtze River itineraries. Now, we are proud to offer these exclusive domestic sailings in China, and we look forward to welcoming people to this part of the world in the Viking way.”

Viking Yi Dun is a 47,800 gross ton cruise ship with 465 cabins and carries up to 930 guests.