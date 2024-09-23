Princess Cruises Adds Another Solar Eclipse Cruise in 2026

Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Adds Another Solar Eclipse Cruise in 2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has added a second solar eclipse cruise for 2026 after changing an itinerary on their newest ship, Sun Princess.

Princess Cruises has changed the August 8, 2026 sailing on Sun Princess so the ship will be off the coast of southern Spain on August 12. This will allow the vessel to be in the path of a total solar eclipse.

Guests will have the opportunity to choose from the following six options on Sun Princess for the solar eclipse:

  • Roundtrip from Rome: 21-day Best of the Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – July 25, 2026
  • Athens to Rome: 14-day Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – August 1, 2026
  • Roundtrip from Athens: 21-day Best of the Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – August 1, 2026
  • Barcelona to Rome: 7-day Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – August 8, 2026
  • Barcelona to Athens: 14-day Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – August 8, 2026
  • Roundtrip Barcelona: 21-day Best of Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse – August 8, 2026

Princess Cruises will now have two ships offering this unique opportunity to witness the solar eclipse, Sun Princess and Sky Princess.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“Sun Princess truly lives up to its name, offering an out-of-this-world experience with a front-row seat for a total eclipse of the sun,” said. Following the incredible response to our solar eclipse voyages last year, we’re thrilled to have both Sky Princess and Sun Princess providing guests with the unique opportunity to experience one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles.

The solar eclipse cruise on Sun Princess is open for bookings.

The 14-day Total Solar Eclipse Mediterranean cruise on Sky Princess sails August 8-22, 2026, roundtrip from Southampton, and visits seven ports including Cherbourg, France; Bilbao, Spain, Malaga, Spain; Cartagena Spain; Gibraltar, Lisbon and La Coruña, Spain.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
