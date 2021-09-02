Carnival Cruise Line Gives Restart Dates for More Ships, Updates Mask/Health Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line gave an update this morning regarding when more cruise ships will return to service and their updated mask/health protocols through the rest of the year.



Carnival Cruise Line has announced the restart date for the following six cruise ships:

Carnival Valor will follow Carnival Glory in New Orleans with four- and five-night sailings starting on November 1

Carnival Legend will restart November 14 out of Baltimore, replacing Carnival Pride, which restarts guest operations from Baltimore September 12 and then moves its homeport to Tampa following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise

Carnival Radiance will have a new maiden voyage date of December 13 out of Long Beach (rescheduled from November 5 due to a revised dry dock transformation plan)

Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa is scheduled to start on November 14

Carnival Conquest’s restart from Miami on October 8 has been rescheduled to December 13

Carnival Sensation’s October 21 restart from Mobile has been moved to January 2022

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven U.S. homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests. Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols.”

Carnival Cruise Line will also require all guests 12 years and older to be vaccinated for cruises through the end of 2021. There is an exemption for those who cannot be vaccinated. Guests will also need to bring a negative COVID-19 test with them to board the ship for all cruises through December 31, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line is working to set up mobile pre-cruise rapid testing sites at all of its homeports as a back-up alternative for vaccinated guests who aren’t able to make arrangements. More details about this will be announced soon.

In addition, guests on Carnival ships will be asked to wear masks in most indoor venues where people congregate.

With the extension of Carnival Sensation’s restart, five cruise ships operating out of U.S. homeports will be moved to 2022:

Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral)

Carnival Sunshine (Charleston)

Carnival Paradise (Tampa)

Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville)

Carnival Sensation (Mobile)

Separate from its U.S. operations, Carnival has cancelled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia. Cruises on both ships are now cancelled up to and including December 16, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has eight cruise ships in service.