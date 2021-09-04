Cruise News Cruise Lines Change Pre-Cruise Testing Time After CDC Updates Guidance

Cruise Lines Change Pre-Cruise Testing Time After CDC Updates Guidance

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, have changed the timeframe for pre-cruise testing on cruises after the CDC updated guidance.

Guests traveling on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships will now need to get tested for COVID-19 within two days of their cruise, one day less than the current protocols.

As of September 13, 2021, all vaccinated guests traveling on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are required to present a negative COVID-19 test at the time of embarkation. This test may be taken as either a PCR test or an Antigen test, conducted within two days of boarding the vessel. Each guest is responsible for making their own arrangements with an accredited testing provider as well as covering all associated costs.

Unvaccinated children between the ages of two and eleven years old will be required to bring a negative PCR test conducted within three days of boarding. These guests will have an additional PCR test at the terminal prior to embarkation and on the day before disembarkation. A registration link for required testing will be sent separately. Should a guest be unable to complete the testing requirements, a 100% refund or Future Cruise Credit will be offered.

Beginning Wednesday, September 8, 2021, fully vaccinated guests can order at-home test kits, shipped right to their door (anywhere in the U.S.) in two business days or less. Complete this pre-cruise test at home, with live video supervision by a Certified Guide and get results in 15 minutes. The tests will be available for purchase on Royal Caribbean’s and Celebrity Cruises’ websites.

MSC Cruises has also made the change for guests 12 years and older. All fully vaccinated guests (12 years and older) must provide: a Negative RT-PCR or Negative NAAT or Negative antigen test taken no more than 2 days prior to departure.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated (ages 2-11) on MSC cruise ships must provide: a Negative RT-PCR or Negative NAAT test taken no more than 3 days prior to departure (antigen test will not be accepted for not fully vaccinated guests).

Telehealth self-tests taken at home will be accepted by MSC Cruises for fully vaccinated guests provided the test has Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA and happens under live supervision on a video call with a telehealth representative. They must provide you with a result document that includes all of the necessary information.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
