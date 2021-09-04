Cruise Line Sends Ship to House Workers Helping Restore Power in Louisiana

A cruise line is sending a ship down to Louisiana to house workers who are helping restore power after Hurricane Ida passed through the region earlier this week.



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has entered into a charter agreement with Louisiana power company Entergy Corporation to house 1,500+ workers on their cruise ship Grand Classica. The ship is on its way to New Orleans so workers will have a place to stay as they help restore power.

Hurricane relief efforts and on-the-ground support are not new to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The cruise line deployed Grand Celebration to St. Thomas in 2017, following Hurricane Irma, in a charter by FEMA, housing the National Guard and first responders.

In 2019 following Hurricane Dorian, the cruise line conducted numerous humanitarian sailings to Grand Bahama Island, transporting first responders and critical resources including food and medical supplies.

Sponsored Links



“As a family-owned and operated company, we are able to be nimble and pivot when needed, in order to help communities in crisis,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line President Kevin Sheehan Jr. “Hurricane relief and humanitarian charters are something we’ve done several times in the past, and we are proud to be able to move quickly to action now in this way, helping facilitate relief for the thousands of people who remain without power across the region. I am sure our customers will continue to be as supportive of our actions as they have always been in the past, when these situations have required us to step up and step in.”

The cruise line is working to contact and re-book guests who were scheduled to sail prior to this date.