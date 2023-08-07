Cruises to the Caribbean Include Free Drinks, WiFi, and $200 in Spending Money

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and they are offering free perks on cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.
mc seaside cruise ship

All MSC Cruises from Florida visit the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.  The cruise line has ships sailing from Miami and Port Canaveral offering easy access to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

The cruise line is offering a limited time offer that includes the following:

  • Free drink package
  • Free WiFi
  • Up to $200 in spending money once on the ship
  • Good on cruises through April 30, 2024
  • Ask for promo code “DRINKS WIFI OBC INCLUDED” when booking
  • Deal ends on August 9, 2023
The drink package included in this sale is the cruise line’s Easy Plus Drink Package.

Onboard Credit is as follows:

  • 2-4 nights – $25 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $50 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.
  • 5-9 nights – $50 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $100 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.
  • 10 nights & longer – $100 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $200 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.

For complete terms and details of this sale from MSC Cruises, contact your local travel agent or visit MSCCruisesUSA.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous article
How Much it Takes to Get a Free Cruise Through Loyalty Points

