Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on 10 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on 10 cruise ships that include cruises to the Caribbean, Greece, Alaska, and the Mediterranean.



This latest “Going, Going, Gone” sale from the world’s largest cruise line runs from August 8-9, 2023 and includes the following cruise ships:

Anthem of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas (World’s largest cruise ship)

Cruises included in this sale range from four night cruises to the Bahamas to week long cruises to the Greek Isles.

This offer is valid for new individual bookings only and ends on August 9, 2023 at 11:59pm ET.

To see a complete list of cruises that are included in this sale, you can see them on Royal Caribbean’s promo page here.