Carnival Cruise Line Kicks Off 72 Hour Sale on Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has kicked off a 72 hour sale on cruises that will run through August 10, 2023.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival calls themselves America’s Cruise Line since they sail from more ports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. These latest cruise deals from Carnival is good on cruises over the next 7 months. Cruises that were once priced at $549 are now marked down as low as $249 per person.

This 72 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruise rates for 1st and 2nd guests in a cabin

Good on select cruises through March 2024

Ends on August 10, 2023

Use offer code: P3P

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Offer is capacity controlled and is not combinable with any other discount or promotional offer. Rates may vary by cruise ship, cabin type and sail date.

Sponsored Links



Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. You book a cabin and Carnival Cruise Line will assign it closer to your sailing.

Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on August 8, 2023, and 11:59 PM on August 10, 2023.

For complete terms and conditions of this 72 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival’s website.