Carnival Cruise Ship Alters Course To Save Couple in Distress

A Carnival cruise ship on its way to the Caribbean altered course early yesterday morning to save a couple from their sailboat who were under distress.



Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras was sailing 20 miles from Castle Island, Bahamas when they received a call from the Coast Guard about a couple who were on a sailboat who needed help.

Mardi Gras altered course and met the sailboat that was nine miles away. The crew lowered a lifeboat and rescued the couple.



Once on board, the man was admitted to the onboard medical center and the team is caring for him.

Mardi Gras is currently on an eight day cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The cruise ship is in Aruba today, Bonaire tomorrow, and then Grand Turk on Friday.