Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Alters Course To Save Couple in Distress

Carnival Cruise Ship Alters Course To Save Couple in Distress

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
55 Shares
Share55
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship on its way to the Caribbean altered course early yesterday morning to save a couple from their sailboat who were under distress.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras was sailing 20 miles from Castle Island, Bahamas when they received a call from the Coast Guard about a couple who were on a sailboat who needed help.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Mardi Gras altered course and met the sailboat that was nine miles away.  The crew lowered a lifeboat and rescued the couple.

Once on board, the man was admitted to the onboard medical center and the team is caring for him.

Sponsored Links

Mardi Gras is currently on an eight day cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The cruise ship is in Aruba today, Bonaire tomorrow, and then Grand Turk on Friday.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Alters Course To Save Couple in Distress
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Kicks Off 72 Hour Sale on Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,436FollowersFollow
9,746FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

55 Shares
Share55
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share