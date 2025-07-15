Another One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Changes Loyalty Program

Another one of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines is changing their loyalty program although this one is not quite as drastic as the change recently made by Carnival Cruise Line.

Seabourn, an ultra-luxury cruise line, is changing their loyalty program, Seabourn Club, on October 20, 2025. The of the biggest changes is that guests will lose their loyalty status if they go three years or more without sailing with the cruise line.

In order to continue earning benefits and progressing towards new Club levels, Seabourn cruisers will need to actively join the updated program here.

The cruise line said that they are evolving Seabourn Club to make it more rewarding for guests on every cruise they take.

What’s New?

Seabourn is adding new enhancements and benefits that include:

Silver members and above: Stream WiFi package

Gold and Platinum members: Unlimited complimentary laundry

Diamond member exclusive: 100 bonus Club Days when the program updates on October 20, 2025

Diamond Elite member exclusive: 150 bonus Club days when the program updates on October 20m, 2025

New Club Levels

Seabourn is adjusting Club levels requirements to make it easier for guests to move up to the next level.

The new point levels are going down and will be:

Club member: From one point to joining Seabourn Club

Silver member: 20 points down to 15

Gold member: 75 points down to 50

Platinum member: 140 points down to 100

Diamond member: 250 points down to 200

Diamond Elite member: 650 points down to 500

Complimentary Cruises

Seabourn will continue to offer their signature complimentary cruises but the number of Club Days will be revised to earn seven- and 14-day cruises.

Starting October 20, guests will earn a seven-day cruise when they reach 350 Club Days, a 14-day cruise when they reach 460 Club Days, and a seven-night cruise every 110 Club Days after reaching 460 Club Days.

How to Earn Points

Guests will earn one Club point for every day sailed on a Seabourn ship. They will receive an additional point per night for staying in a penthouse or premium suite.

An additional point is awarded for every $500 in eligible onboard and pre-cruise online purchases.

Club Award Cruises and Club days will expire if a guest does not sail at least one time in a three year period from their last disembarkation date.

Seabourn said that they made these changes while balancing benefits, rewards and recognition based on feedback from guests.

Seabourn posted the following statement about the new loyalty program in an email to travel advisors today:

“We will continue to offer one of the most rewarding loyalty programs in luxury cruising and are committed to delivering exceptional value to our guests. We encourage you to familiarize yourself and your clients with the upcoming enhancements and explore the exciting new benefits detailed in the email below.”