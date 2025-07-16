Select Carnival Ships to Offer “Coffee to Go” Through Hub App

Love your morning coffee on a cruise ship but can’t stand waiting in line? Carnival Cruise Line is rolling out a new feature that solves this problem, so there’s one less reason to be grouchy before having that morning brew.

Carnival is introducing something new inside its popular HUB App, allowing passengers on select ships to conveniently order coffee for pick-up.

The goal here is to reduce lines at popular onboard coffee venues like JavaBlue Café. This “coffee to go” service is currently available on a limited number of vessels but should go fleet-wide in the near future.

The new service allows passengers to make an in-app purchase for their preferred coffee beverages and then simply head to the coffee shop for quick pick-up, skipping the line, and more importantly, skipping the hassle.

This move comes as a direct response to the often-busy morning hours at JavaBlue Café locations, showing just how popular this coffee hot spot has been on Carnival ships.

Heald Confirms New Service

Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, confirmed the new service, stating that the primary goal is guest convenience, not staff reduction.

“The reason we are doing this is to reduce the lines at our Java Blue Café locations,” Heald stated in a social media comment, acknowledging that “there are times when it’s very busy because of the brilliant coffee.”

He also clarified that this is an optional service, noting, “It’s convenient for people who wish to get an express coffee. It is certainly not something that you have to do, and it has definitely helped the line.”

The pick-up service is specifically designed for peak morning hours when demand for coffee is highest.

Packages Excluded from Option

It’s important for passengers to note that while the service offers a faster way to get a caffeine fix, popular beverage packages such as “Cheers!” and “Drinks on Us!” are excluded from this express pick-up option.

Guests with these packages will still need to order their included coffee beverages directly at the coffee shops.

However, Heald assured that the introduction of the express service will likely lead to shorter lines even for those ordering in person, effectively benefiting all coffee lovers onboard.

This new “coffee to go” feature builds on the Carnival HUB App’s growing features, which already include a day-by-day schedule of onboard events, dining menus, ship maps, and real-time Sail & Sign account balances.

Another HUB App Feature

In another Facebook post just two hours later, Heald confirmed that the HUB App has also rolled out a new notification feature (“bing, ting”) for those getting messages.

Heald stated, “You do not even need to have the App open but you will here the sound and then see the message. This is on most of the ships with just a couple more to be added soon.”