shore excursions
Cruise NewsLuxury Cruise Line Celebrates Construction Milestones on Three New Ships

Luxury Cruise Line Celebrates Construction Milestones on Three New Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Explora Journeys, a luxury cruise line from MSC Group, recently celebrated construction milestones on three new ships.

explora journeys ship

Explora Journeys currently has two ships in their fleet, but that number will grow to six by 2028.

They now have three cruise ships under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy and they all just hit construction milestones.

The construction milestone for all three ships were:

  • The float-out of EXPLORA III
  • The coin-ceremony and keel laying for EXPLORA IV
  • First piece of steel cutting for EXPLORA V

All three cruise ships will be powered by LNG, a transitional fuel that helps reduce emissions compared to traditional fuel.

The ships will also have advanced environmental technologies that include hooking up to shore power and underwater noise management systems to protect marine life.

EXPLORA III is scheduled to enter service in 2026, followed by EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V in 2027. A sixth ship, EXPLORA VI, will begin offering cruises in 2028.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“Today marks a proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we celebrate three remarkable ships – each a symbol of our ambition to redefine ultra-elegant ocean travel. This triple celebration reflects the strength of our vision and the power of collaboration between our team, our partners at Fincantieri, and the unwavering support of the Aponte-Vago family.

“Guided by our values of care, respect, and excellence, we are not just building ships – we are creating a legacy of transformative journeys that will endure for generations to come.”

The €3.5 billion investment in Explora Journeys’ six-ship fleet, all of which are being built by Fincantieri, represents a long-term commitment not only to redefining ocean travel but also to the Italian shipbuilding industry.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsLuxury Cruise Line Celebrates Construction Milestones on Three New Ships
Previous article
Select Carnival Ships to Offer “Coffee to Go” Through Hub App
Next article
Carnival: “Lifetime Status Is Not Feasible Due to Growth of Cruise Line”

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved