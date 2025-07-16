Luxury Cruise Line Celebrates Construction Milestones on Three New Ships

Explora Journeys, a luxury cruise line from MSC Group, recently celebrated construction milestones on three new ships.

Explora Journeys currently has two ships in their fleet, but that number will grow to six by 2028.

They now have three cruise ships under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy and they all just hit construction milestones.

The construction milestone for all three ships were:

The float-out of EXPLORA III

The coin-ceremony and keel laying for EXPLORA IV

First piece of steel cutting for EXPLORA V

All three cruise ships will be powered by LNG, a transitional fuel that helps reduce emissions compared to traditional fuel.

The ships will also have advanced environmental technologies that include hooking up to shore power and underwater noise management systems to protect marine life.

EXPLORA III is scheduled to enter service in 2026, followed by EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V in 2027. A sixth ship, EXPLORA VI, will begin offering cruises in 2028.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“Today marks a proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we celebrate three remarkable ships – each a symbol of our ambition to redefine ultra-elegant ocean travel. This triple celebration reflects the strength of our vision and the power of collaboration between our team, our partners at Fincantieri, and the unwavering support of the Aponte-Vago family.

“Guided by our values of care, respect, and excellence, we are not just building ships – we are creating a legacy of transformative journeys that will endure for generations to come.”

The €3.5 billion investment in Explora Journeys’ six-ship fleet, all of which are being built by Fincantieri, represents a long-term commitment not only to redefining ocean travel but also to the Italian shipbuilding industry.