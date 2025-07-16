Carnival: “Lifetime Status Is Not Feasible Due to Growth of Cruise Line”

A few weeks ago, Carnival Cruise Line announced radical changes to their loyalty program that more aligns with what airlines and hotels now offer compared to cruise lines. There will be a huge focus on credit card spend and lifetime status will be no more.

This week on Carnival Vista, Carnival President Christine Duffy sat down with guests to discuss this new program and why they made changes.

She said that they announced the changes a year in advance to give Carnival cruisers time to understand the new program and how it will work.

John Heald, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, posted the video of Duffy going over the changes and explaining why they made them. You can watch the full nine minute video below, comments on the video have been disabled.

Since Carnival Cruise Line sailed their first cruise in 1972, over 105 million guests have embarked on a Carnival cruise ship. 65 million of them have sailed since Carnival launched their VIFP program in 2012.

With 29 cruise ships in service and larger cruise ships being added over the next decade, Duffy said that offering lifetime status for the top tiers was something that was not sustainable.

“Lifetime status benefits just can’t be delivered in the right way.”

Just like with airlines and hotels, Carnival will start to reward guests who use their branded credit card.

Carnival is launching a new credit card for their Carnival Rewards program. It is important to note that Carnival cruisers who have the current cruise line branded card will have their points automatically transfer over when they get the new card.

Carnival’s new Reward Program incentivizes those who have the credit card to use it for everyday purchases. The points earned from these purchases will count towards loyalty status when they cruise on a Carnival cruise ship.

Duffy also said that they are working with many of their providers, including retail, to offer promotions for guests to earn extra points. She said:

“It is not our intention at all to have, you know, for people not to be able to maintain their status if they choose to. But lifetime status is not, is just not feasible given the number of people and the growth, that we have in the highest tiers.”

Since guests will need to be 18 years and older to enroll in Carnival Rewards, kids will lose their current status. However, they will status match with whoever is paying for cabin, that’s in the cabin.

Carnival is maintaining a list of any kids that are Platinum and Diamond. When they turn 18, they will have the option to opt into the program at the status that they currently are.

It is important to note that Carnival Cruise Line has yet to give all details on their new rewards program. There is more coming information coming on how the credit card will help boost loyalty status.

The new Carnival Rewards Program goes into effect on June 1, 2026.