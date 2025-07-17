Princess Cruises Will Have Two Original Theatrical Productions on Star Princess

Star Princess, the next new ship from Princess Cruises debuting this fall, will have new theatrical production shows, high-energy pop up performances, and immersive candlelight concerts.

This incredible new entertainment announced by Princess Cruises will take place in the Princess Arena (theater), The Dome and the Piazza.

Princess Arena

Two new production shows will be shown the the Princess Arena, the most technically advanced theater at sea.

Meridian and Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy will delight guests in breathtaking spectacles that have original scores, reimagined chart-toppers and multi-generational pop scores.

Both productions were created in partnership with the visionary team at Black Skull Creative, renowned for crafting perception-shifting experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

All with these two new shows, Viva La Música, which premiered on Sun Princess, will return to Star Princess.

The Dome

Princess Cruises Candlelight Concert Series will take place in The Dome. This unique venue will mesmerize guests with live performances that blend cinematic storytelling with stirring musical artistry, creating a magical fusion of sight, sound, and atmosphere unlike anything else at sea.

The Piazza

A third venue on Star Princess that will offer entertainment is The Piazza. From the 45-minute Princess Jamz to Celestial Champagne Soirée, it’s promising to provide unforgettable memories for guests on board.

Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience, gave the following statement:

“We’re not just putting on shows; we’re crafting moments that will stay with guests long after the final curtain. Star Princess was designed to surprise, move, and inspire each and every night.”

Star Princess will debut on October 4, 2025. After a brief stint in Europe, the ship will sail to Port Everglades and offer cruises to the Caribbean for the 2025-2026 winter season.