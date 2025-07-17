Behind-the-Scenes Ship Tours are Back on Holland America Cruise Ships

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line is bringing back the popular behind-the-scenes ship tours that give guests an inside look at parts of the ship rarely seen by guests.

Behind-the-scene tours allow guests to better understand the systems and operations that keep these floating cities run smoothly.

Areas of the ship that are included in the behind-the-scene ship tours include:

  • The Bridge
  • Galley
  • Engine control room
  • Recycling center
  • Main laundry
  • World Stage dressing rooms
  • Marshalling areas
  • Storerooms
  • Bakery
  • Behind bars

Guests also have the opportunity to meet senior officers who offer their expert insights on cruising.

Different crew members that guests could meet on the tour include the captain or a bridge officer, chief or first engineer, environmental officer, provision master, executive chef, chief baker, entertainment cast member, bar manager and more.

These tours are currently available on select Holland America Line ships and cost $179 per person. They are bookable at Guest Services on ships that have the tours.

Carole Biencourt, Holland America Line’s vice president of onboard revenue, said the following:

“We hear so often from guests who’d love to see the bridge or where our chefs prepare their meals. By bringing back this tour experience we’re pulling back the curtain to these areas that are rarely visited.

“We’re giving guests a rare opportunity to see what makes our operation so unique. It’s a fascinating look at the inner workings of a cruise ship, and guests love meeting the crew members who work behind the scenes to create such a memorable experience.”

