Carnival Cruise Line Opens Their First 2027-2028 Cruises for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line revealed their first cruises for 2027-2028 that include more variety and a larger ship at a popular homeport.

While Carnival has 29 cruise ships in their fleet, this first installment of 2027-2028 cruises announces where two ships will sail from.

They are moving Carnival Dream back to New Orleans. The ship will join Carnival Liberty as Carnival will be the only cruise line to homeport two ships year-round at the port.

Carnival Dream

Carnival Dream will sail two final cruises from Galveston in May 2027. On May 16, 2027, the ship will return to New Orleans for the first time in 2019.

Carnival Dream will offer four- and five-night cruises to Mexico from New Orleans.

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Liberty will continue sailing from New Orleans through at least May 2028. The ship will sail a variety of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Cruises to The Bahamas will visit Celebration Key, Nassau and Key West.

Seven-night sailings to the Western Caribbean will visit Cozumel, Belize, Grand Cayman and Isla Tropicale.

The ship will also offer an eight-night Thanksgiving cruise and a two-week sailings to the Panama Canal. The Thanksgiving sailing will visit both Celebration Key and Relaxaway, Half Moon Cay.

The 14-day Panama Canal Journeys cruise will depart on November 28, 2027 and visit Aruba, Cartagena, Colon, Curaçao, Cozumel, Limon, and Montego Bay.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“More capacity with a larger ship means more tourism activity for Port NOLA and the region, where we’ve enjoyed a successful partnership for over three decades.

“As we roll out our deployment plans through the spring of 2028, we have great news to share with our homeport communities. Fun is on the move, and that means more options and more variety as guests book their future cruise vacations.”

Carnival Cruise Line said that they will release more cruises for 2027-2028 in the coming weeks. They also said that new homeports will be announced for several ships.