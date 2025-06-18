Carnival Changes Loyalty Program, Prioritizes Money Spent and Their Credit Card

Carnival Cruise Line is completely changing their loyalty program from nights spent on board their ships to how much you spend on your cruises and on the cruise line’s branded credit card.

Carnival is moving their VIFP program over to a new Carnival Rewards program that will begin in June 2026. From now until then, Carnival cruisers will continue to earn points based on the number of nights spent on Carnival cruise ships.

However, that all changes in one year when Carnival Rewards rolls out. Carnival Rewards will have a dual-earning structure where points can be redeemed on Carnival purchases and qualifying stars will determine guests’ tier status.

Carnival cruisers will have their current VIFP status carry over until May 31, 2028 with an exception for Diamond members who will retain their status through May 31, 2032.

Carnival Stars:

Red: Upon sign up

Gold: 10,000 or more stars

Platinum: 50,000 or more stars

Diamond: 100,000 or more stars

Status will be earned over a two year period and will be retained for the following two years. If a cruiser fails to earn enough points over a two year period, they will lose their status.

Points will be earned based how much cruisers spend on their cruise fares and onboard activities (specialty dining, casino etc.).

Guests will earn three stars for every $1 spent on eligible Carnival purchases and one star for every one casino point.

Points can be redeemed for almost anything Carnival Cruise Line offers including onboard activities, spa treatments, specialty dining and even toward a future cruise.

The new program will also use Carnival’s co-branded credit card with Barclays, the Carnival Rewards Mastercard. Cruisers will earn points for using the card to help them earn status faster with Carnival. More details on this part of the program will be announced at a later date.

Carnival Cruise Line will also reward points for milestone rewards. After the first 50 nights, sailed, guests will earn 5,000 points. Every 100 nights thereafter will be an additional 10,000 points.

Current cardmembers will have the balance of their Fun Points converted to Carnival Rewards points in their Carnival Rewards account.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about the new loyalty program:

“The evolution of our loyalty program to Carnival Rewards represents our commitment to creating more meaningful recognition for our valued guests. Our current VIFP program has served us well for many years and while we’ve enjoyed truly extraordinary growth in our loyalty base, it has become challenging to deliver the exceptional experience our Diamond and Platinum members deserve.

“By introducing a points-based system, we’re enabling greater flexibility so guests can personalize their rewards in ways that matter most to them.

“This transition honors our past while building a future where loyalty is recognized through both cruising frequency and overall engagement with the Carnival experience, bringing Carnival Rewards into the top tier of travel loyalty programs that provide our guests with ways to earn status and points through their everyday spending on the Carnival Rewards Mastercard.”

For more details on this new program from Carnival Cruise Line, you can visit CarnivalRewards.com.