Man Charged for Using Fake ID to Board Princess Cruise Ship in Alaska

They say you can be anyone you want to be on vacation, but federal prosecutors argue one Princess cruise passenger took that advice a little too literally.

The passenger is facing serious federal charges after allegedly using stolen identity documents to board a Princess cruise ship sailing in Alaska last month.

According to a recent news release, Enrico Ronquillo, 37, has been indicted on multiple federal charges including false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft.

The charges stem from an elaborate identity fraud scheme that took place during a May 11-14 cruise in Alaska. Ronquillo is a Philippine national legally residing in the U.S., but prosecutors in the case say he used a fabricated ID to board the ship.

What Happened on the Ship

According to federal prosecutors, Ronquillo didn’t just use fake documents—he allegedly created an entire false identity using someone else’s personal information.

Court documents show that he used counterfeit California identification, including a driver’s license and birth certificate, to get himself listed on the ship’s passenger manifest.

But the alleged scheme went even further.

Prosecutors say Ronquillo even created a fake IRS Form W-9 using his victim’s name, signature, address, and Social Security number.

This type of identity theft shows a level of planning that has caught the attention of a few different federal agencies.

Serious Consequences

If convicted, Ronquillo faces some hefty penalties. The aggravated identity theft charges alone carry a mandatory minimum of two years in prison each, and he could face up to five additional years and $250,000 in fines for the other charges.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative targeting criminal organizations and immigration-related crimes.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office is leading the investigation with support from multiple agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard.

Ronquillo will appear before a federal judge in Alaska, where he’ll face these serious charges. As always, these are allegations and Ronquillo is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.