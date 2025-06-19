Cruise Ship Will Have Feature Inspired by Supertrees in Singapore

When MSC Cruises’ next new cruise ship debuts in 2026, it will have new features including one that is inspired by the Supertrees found at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

MSC World Asia will be the third World class cruise ship from MSC Cruises. The vessel is scheduled to debut on December 11, 2026 and initially offer cruises around the Mediterranean.

The cruise ship will offer new experiences in the World Promenade that includes the longest dry slide at sea that will be 266.7 feet long.

The Tree of Life @ The Spiral will quickly take guests down 12 decks and will be inspired by the Supertrees in Singapore’s famous Gardens by The Bay.

Also new on MSC World Asia is a Pan-Asian specialty restaurant that will offer an elevated dining experience that focuses on cuisine from:

Singapore

Thailand

Laos

South China

Vietnam

Indonesia

Returning concepts to the World Promenade on MSC World Asia are Sweet Temptations, Promenade Bites, All-Stars Sports Bar, Coffee Emporium and Luxury Accessories Boutique.

The cruise ship will have more than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants. Among the restaurants will be six specialty dining establishments that include Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina.

The MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ exclusive “ship within a ship concept”, will offer 144 luxurious suites. Amenities include keycard-only access to a dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool, sun deck, and 24-hour butler service and concierge—all within easy reach of everything a larger ship has to offer.

Cliffhanger, a thrilling overwater swing that sits 165 feet above the ocean will also be added to MSC World Asia.

The cruise ship will have seven swimming pools and 13 hot tubs. One of the pools will be climate controlled with a retractable roof.

MSC World Asia will offer seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean that visit Barcelona, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Messina and Valletta.

In the summer of 2027, itineraries will swap the stop in Civitavecchia for Naples.