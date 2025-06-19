App Messaging on NCL: Cruisers Report that Onboard Messaging is Back… (Sort Of?)

For many cruisers, staying in touch with other passengers in their group is a big deal. But gone are the days of using walkie-talkies on board (which were always a bad idea), and leaving notes on cabin doors only works part of the time.

In the past, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offered a handy in-app messaging feature. It let guests chat and even call each other without needing a full internet package – just a small, one-time fee of about $9.95 per person.

But recently, there’s been some talk and confusion. So, what’s the real story?

App Messaging with NCL

For years, NCL’s app was a popular tool to solve the communication problem. Its messaging and calling feature was a favorite of loyal NCL fans. This was great for planning dinner, shows, or shore trips without costly phone bills or needing Wi-Fi.

As one cruiser put it on Reddit, the “lack of communication ability” on some cruises has been “one of the worst things compared to RCL/CCL,” showing how much this feature is missed.

Recent Challenges and the New App

But apps change and get updated. Recently, some NCL cruisers reported that the in-app messaging was either gone, unreliable, or seemed to require buying a full internet package. This happened as NCL rolled out their new “Norwegian Cruise Line” app, replacing the older “Cruise Norwegian” app, which came with a lot of changes.

The updated app caused some confusion for those who relied on the chat feature. One person commented, “I wish it was free again, but this is at least a step in the right direction.”

Future Cruiser Says Messaging is Back

A recent post on Reddit from a cruiser planning a trip on Norwegian Viva offered a glimmer of hope. They shared receiving an “Important Information for Embarkation Day” email about a week before their trip in a post titled “Messaging is back”.

This email confirmed the one-time fee of $9.95 per person for messaging and calls within the app. This post led to comments like, “Ugh I hope it’s for all boats,” and “That would be awesome,” from the NCL community.

Another cruiser even confirmed receiving the “same notification for the Escape leaving in 3 days.”

Too Soon to Tell

While these pre-cruise messages are promising, actual reports from cruisers currently onboard tell a different story, at least for now.

Several NCL cruisers who just got off ships recently, including one that just disembarked from Viva, stated that the in-app messaging is still not working without a Wi-Fi package purchase.

Another cruiser stated, “This has been widely reported pre-cruise, but people on board have [confirmed] that it is not true. Hopefully, for those that use the service, OP is correct.”

Even more directly, someone currently sailing shared, “I’m on a ship right now and there is definitely no messaging available without buying daily or weekly Starlink packages.”

This means that while NCL’s pre-cruise communication suggests the feature is available for a one-time fee, recent firsthand experience from cruisers onboard tell a slightly different story.

So, those dry-erase boards on cabin doors might still be tempting for prank-ready cruisers, as in-app communication remains a bit of a challenge for many.

What This Means for Your Next NCL Cruise

If you’re planning an NCL cruise and want to use in-app messaging, it’s clear the situation is a bit of a mixed bag. It looks like NCL’s communication about this feature might not perfectly align with the actual onboard experience… yet.

But the email communications about this are at least promising.

In-app messaging could be a ship-by-ship issue or a temporary glitch in the rollout. Time will tell.

To confirm if in-app messaging is available and how much it costs for your specific cruise:

Update the App: Make sure you have the very latest version of the “Norwegian Cruise Line” app on your phone before you sail. The old “Cruise Norwegian” app is no longer used. Updates often fix issues or add features.

Make sure you have the very latest version of the “Norwegian Cruise Line” app on your phone before you sail. The old “Cruise Norwegian” app is no longer used. Updates often fix issues or add features. Check Pre-Cruise Info (but with a grain of salt): Like the recent reports, you might find details about app features in your booking emails, often sent about a week before your cruise. The original poster explained it came in an “Important Information for Embarkation Day” email. So, watch your inbox.

Like the recent reports, you might find details about app features in your booking emails, often sent about a week before your cruise. The original poster explained it came in an “Important Information for Embarkation Day” email. So, watch your inbox. Log In Closer to Your Cruise: The app itself will usually show the most up-to-date information for your specific sailing, though even this might not guarantee function without a Wi-Fi package.

The app itself will usually show the most up-to-date information for your specific sailing, though even this might not guarantee function without a Wi-Fi package. Ask Onboard Immediately: If you’re still unsure, your best bet is a quick chat with Guest Services as soon as you board. Be prepared that the feature may not work as advertised.