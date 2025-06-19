Rare 65-Night Cruise Revealed: Japan to Patagonia, with 10 Days in Australia

Costa Cruises is turning some heads with this one. The Italian cruise line just released details about a 65-night repositioning sailing that departs from Tokyo, Japan and crosses the Pacific to end in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In between these two iconic cruise ports, this “World Tour” will also visit places like Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, and Cook Islands.

In October of 2026, Costa Serena will set sail on a unique 65-night cruise from Japan.

This sailing will visit 15 countries and immerse cruise passengers in some truly distinct cultures and climates on one of the most diversified cruises you can find in a two-month sailing.

For those who have wanted to try a world cruise but can’t commit to half a year at sea, this might be one to look at.

Redeployment

Departing from Tokyo on October 18, 2026, this voyage is a redeployment for the 3,000-passenger Costa Serena as it shifts from its Asian operations to its upcoming season in South America.

Before embarking, the ship will undergo a major refurbishment in Asia, updating its public areas and staterooms. This means guests will be among the first to experience the ship’s refreshed look, including new dining venues like the specialty restaurant Archipelago, featuring menus by Michelin-starred chefs, and Pizzeria Pummid’Oro.

The Itinerary

The cruise itself offers a unique itinerary in scenery and culture with each leg of the sailing. There are quite a few “bucket-list worthy” destinations on this list:

East Asia: The cruise begins in Tokyo, Japan , before heading to Keelung/Taipei and the city of Hong Kong . The ship then sails through the Philippines, with stops in Subic Bay, Boracay, and Puerto Princesa Palawan , concluding this segment in Benoa/Bali, Indonesia .

The cruise begins in , before heading to and the city of . The ship then sails through the Philippines, with stops in , concluding this segment in . Australia: After several days at sea, Costa Serena spends about 10 days in Australia’s waters . This segment includes calls at Darwin , followed by Cairns , Brisbane , and finally, Sydney .

After several days at sea, Costa Serena spends about . This segment includes calls at , followed by , , and finally, . South Pacific: From Australia, the 2007-built cruise ship, will sail across the South Pacific, making stops at islands like Nouméa and Lifou in New Caledonia , Suva in Fiji , Nuku’alofa in Tonga , Rarotonga in the Cook Islands , and Papeete in French Polynesia . A truly unique highlight in this stretch is a call at Pitcairn , followed by Easter Island .

From Australia, the 2007-built cruise ship, will sail across the South Pacific, making stops at islands like , , , , and . A truly unique highlight in this stretch is a call at , followed by . South America: The final leg of the journey shifts to the dramatic landscapes of Patagonia and beyond. After several days at sea, the ship will reach the Chilean coast with calls in San Antonio/Santiago de Chile, Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, and Punta Arenas. The voyage then ventures into Tierra del Fuego, visiting Ushuaia, before concluding in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a final stop in Puerto Madryn (December 19).

Voyage Details

This 65-night cruise is priced from about $9,337.16 per person, based on double occupancy and according to current pricing on Costa Cruise’s website.

For those unable to commit to the full journey, shorter segments are also available, including a 26-day leg from Japan to Australia, a 27-day itinerary from Australia to Chile, and a 15-day cruise focused specifically on Tierra del Fuego and Patagonia.

You can get more information about this cruise at Costa’s website here.