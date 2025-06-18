shore excursions
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Announces Upgrades Coming to 3 Ships in 2026

Royal Caribbean Announces Upgrades Coming to 3 Ships in 2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean is continuing to upgrade their cruise ships with new features as the cruise line announced that three more ships will be amplified in 2026.

Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas

Amplified is what Royal Caribbean calls it when they upgrade and add new features to their ships. In 2026, Ovation of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas will go into dry dock for multi-million dollar renovations.

Here is a look at the new features that each cruise ship is receiving next year.

Ovation of the Seas

  • Revamped pool deck with private casitas and new hot tub
  • Pesky Parrot
  • Sound Cellar
  • Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen
  • Izumi Teppanyaki
  • Expanded casino
  • Ultimate Family Suite
  • Panoramic Suite

The cruise ship will offer seven- to 13-night cruises to Alaska starting in the spring of 2026.

Harmony of the Seas

  • Caribbean inspired pool deck
  • The Lime & Coconut
  • Refreshed Solarium
  • Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
  • Ultimate Family Suite
  • Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade
  • El Loco Fresh

The revamped Harmony of the Seas will start off in Europe before heading to Port Canaveral for cruises to the Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas

  • Reimagined pool deck with casitas
  • New Royal Escape Room
  • Izumi Teppanyaki
  • El Loco Fresh
  • Starbucks

Liberty of the Seas will sail from Southampton in the summer of 2026 on week-long cruises to Europe. In the winter, the ship will homeport in Galveston for cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement:

“Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on delivering the best of every vacation with revolutionary ships and top-rated exclusive destinations. The Royal Amplified program gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and thrilling adventures, paired with the hospitality and service Royal Caribbean is known for.

“After seeing incredible success and guest satisfaction with the amplification of Allure of the Seas, we’re excited to bring three new amplifications to our fleet in 2026.”

Royal Caribbean launched their Royal Amplified Program in 2018 that adds new features and renovations to their cruise ships. 

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Announces Upgrades Coming to 3 Ships in 2026
Previous article
“The Perfect Storm”: Cruise Ship’s Crew Acts Quickly to Protect Ship and Port in Juneau
Next article
Carnival Changes Loyalty Program, Prioritizes Money Spent and Their Credit Card

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved