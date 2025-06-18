Royal Caribbean Announces Upgrades Coming to 3 Ships in 2026

Royal Caribbean is continuing to upgrade their cruise ships with new features as the cruise line announced that three more ships will be amplified in 2026.

Amplified is what Royal Caribbean calls it when they upgrade and add new features to their ships. In 2026, Ovation of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas will go into dry dock for multi-million dollar renovations.

Here is a look at the new features that each cruise ship is receiving next year.

Ovation of the Seas

Revamped pool deck with private casitas and new hot tub

Pesky Parrot

Sound Cellar

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen

Izumi Teppanyaki

Expanded casino

Ultimate Family Suite

Panoramic Suite

The cruise ship will offer seven- to 13-night cruises to Alaska starting in the spring of 2026.

Harmony of the Seas

Caribbean inspired pool deck

The Lime & Coconut

Refreshed Solarium

Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

Ultimate Family Suite

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade

El Loco Fresh

The revamped Harmony of the Seas will start off in Europe before heading to Port Canaveral for cruises to the Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas

Reimagined pool deck with casitas

New Royal Escape Room

Izumi Teppanyaki

El Loco Fresh

Starbucks

Liberty of the Seas will sail from Southampton in the summer of 2026 on week-long cruises to Europe. In the winter, the ship will homeport in Galveston for cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement:

“Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on delivering the best of every vacation with revolutionary ships and top-rated exclusive destinations. The Royal Amplified program gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and thrilling adventures, paired with the hospitality and service Royal Caribbean is known for.

“After seeing incredible success and guest satisfaction with the amplification of Allure of the Seas, we’re excited to bring three new amplifications to our fleet in 2026.”

Royal Caribbean launched their Royal Amplified Program in 2018 that adds new features and renovations to their cruise ships.