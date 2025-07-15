Japan Just Built the Country’s Largest Cruise Ship Ever

For the first time in 34 years, Japan officially welcomed a brand-new, Japan-flagged passenger cruise ship. The 52,265 GT Asuka III was christened on July 11th, and it’s also considered the nation’s largest cruise ship by gross tonnage.

Owned and operated by NYK Cruises, this vessel is a big deal for the country’s cruise industry as the Asian nation sees more growth ahead in the domestic cruise market.

Full Throttle on LNG Fuel

Just three days after its formal christening in Yokohama, the Asuka III wasted no time in making headlines again. It was fit with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Chuo Wharf in Hakata port.

This operation was carried out by the KEYS Azalea, Japan’s first dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel. For the KEYS Azalea, which usually serves car carriers and bulk carriers, this was its first time fueling a cruise ship in East Asia.

Choosing LNG is also a big deal for Asuka III. Running on this cleaner fuel is expected to cut down on greenhouse gas and other emissions, especially sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides.

The ship’s engines can also run on marine gas oil and heavy fuel oil if needed.

High-Tech Propulsion

Asuka III is also reportedly the first Japan-flagged vessel of its type to be fitted with both a dynamic positioning (DP) system and POD propulsion systems.

This technology lets the ship automatically hold its position and heading using its own thrusters and propellers. It basically eliminates the need for the ship to drop anchor, protecting coral reefs and marine life. POD Propulsion Systems: These steerable units, located outside the hull, offer better maneuverability, improved fuel efficiency, and less noise and vibration compared to traditional systems.

NYK Cruises also states that the Asuka III is the first Japanese cruise ship equipped to use shore power. This means the ship can shut off its engines with docked at ports that offer this feature.

Specs on Asuka III

The 750-foot-long Asuka III was handed over to NYK Cruises in April after construction started in mid-2023.

The Asuka III‘s maiden voyage is set for July 20th. After that, it will join its sister ship, the 50,444 GT Asuka II.

This is the first time the company will operate two cruise vessels at once. The Asuka III is scheduled to visit 30 ports across Japan in its initial sailings.

While Asuka III is larger in gross tonnage, it has a smaller passenger capacity (770 max) than the Asuka II (960 max). NYK Cruises aims to provide a more spacious and higher-quality experience for its guests, with features like six restaurants and ocean views from all 381 cabins.