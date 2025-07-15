Margaritaville Adding Their Largest Cruise Ship Yet, Beachcomber

Margaritaville at Sea is expanding and will add their third and largest cruise ship yet. Beachcomber will join Islander and Paradise in the Margaritaville fleet.

Beachcomber will be the cruise line’s first ship over 100,000 gross tons in size when it joins the fleet.

Margaritaville at Sea gave the following description about this new ship:

“Beachcomber will showcase the fleet’s free-spirited style, layering breezy blues, sunlit yellows, and warm beachy tones to create a carefree, sun-soaked design.”

Beachcomber will have all of the great spaces and venues that Margaritaville at Sea guests love including:

5 o’Clock Somewhere

Hemisphere Dancer

Cheeseburger in Paradise

License to Chill

There will also be 15 brand new experiences created just for the cruise ship.

Where will Beachcomber sail from? The cruise line said that the ship’s homeport and itineraries will be announced later this summer.

Martha Brabham, Head of Design at Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“With Beachcomber, we wanted to create a design that captures the spirit of fun, warmth, and relaxed adventure. We drew inspiration from nostalgic beach scenes, vintage surf art, and the carefree escapism that defines the brand. The result is a design that feels joyful and instantly familiar – one that builds on the award-winning aesthetic we introduced with Islander in 2024.”

Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea, added:

“Beachcomber isn’t just our largest ship; it’s a floating celebration of everything guests love about Margaritaville at Sea hospitality, turned up a few notches.

“Building on the magic and momentum of Islander, we set out to create an experience that’s even more immersive, playful, and full of unexpected delights. Whether you’re sailing with us for the first time or returning for more, Beachcomber promises sun-soaked surprises and the signature spirit.”