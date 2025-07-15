Fire Breaks Out on Princess Cruise Ship This Morning

A fire broke out this morning on a Princess cruise ship, a day after the vessel departed from New York City.

A passenger on Island Princess sent Cruise News Today a message through their tip line about a fire that broke out this morning on the vessel.

At 6:00 am Halifax time, a general alert sounded on the ship. A few minutes later, the captain announced that there was a fire on Deck 12.

At 6:20 am, the captain said that crew members were putting the fire out with extinguishers and foam and that there was no concern for passengers.

15 minutes later, the Captain told passengers that the fire was out, but another team was going to the area to make sure the fire is completely out.

He again reiterated that there was no concern for guests on the ship.

At 7:10 am local time, the all clear was given and the crew was told to stand down. The ship is on time to arrive in Halifax tomorrow morning, the first post stop of the cruise. The captain said he will give more detail at noon.

A passenger on the ship, Christina Wandell, posted the following video on Facebook.



She also left a few comments saying the fire was out and that it took place in the galley on Deck 12.

Another guest on the ship posted on Reddit about the fire and that it was put out. They said:

“Last night around 2-3am there was a medical evacuation via helicopter and this morning around 6am there was a fire on deck 12 which was just put out. Things have been exciting thus far on my first Princess cruise!”

Island Princess is currently on an 18-night cruise to Greenland and Canada from New York City. The ship departed yesterday and is scheduled to return on August 1, 2025.

Port stops on the cruise include Halifax, Sydney, St. Johns, Nanortalik, Qaqortoq, Paamiut and Nuuk. The cruise will also have 10 sea days.

Cruise Fever reached out to Princess Cruises and was told that the fire was out and that all on board are safe.

We will continue to monitor this breaking story and will have all updates as more information comes in.