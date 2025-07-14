shore excursions
MSC Cruises Releases New Itineraries for the Summer of 2027

By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises has announced new cruises that will set sail in the summer of 2027 and the cruise line will have six ships sailing from four homeports in the U.S.

MSC World America Cruise Fever copyright
MSC World America at Ocean Cay. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

The cruises will depart from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston and Seattle with most of these sailings now open for bookings.

Miami

MSC World America will sail week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean departing every Saturday.

MSC Seaside will sail short cruises to The Bahamas with the four-day sailings leaving every Monday and the three-day weekend cruises on Friday.

Port Canaveral

MSC Grandiosa will depart from Port Canaveral every Saturday and offer seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Seashore will sail short cruises to The Bahamas. Three-day cruises will depart on Thursdays with four-day sailings departing every Sunday.

msc seashore
MSC Seashore

Galveston

MSC Seascape will offer week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean every Sunday. The sailings will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Seattle

MSC Poesia will offer cruises to Alaska from Seattle. Itineraries have yet to be announced but will open for sale soon.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America said the following about these new cruises:

“We’re focused on offering our guests and our travel advisor partners a fantastic range of options for booking with MSC Cruises. Travelers will have access to a range of North American sailings during our summer 2027 season, with a variety of options ranging from tropical getaways to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, to scenic itineraries through Alaska.

“We continue to deploy some of our most innovative ships in the U.S. and we are excited for guests to enjoy the signature MSC Cruises experience that seamlessly blends American comfort with European elegance.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
